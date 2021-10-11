New Delhi: India’s Sadhu Samaj and several religious and social organisations have come forward to express serious concern over the reports on Invesco’s bid to take over Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) stating that the control of the company should remain with founder Subhash Chandra and his family, who have taken care of the numerous television channels for over two decades.

The Sadhu Samaj hailed Subhash Chandra’s decades of service to the nation by broadcasting quality programmes and content.

It recalled that it was Zee that broadcasted “Jagran” programme that focused on religious content. Only after this, several other programmes and channels were launched which help impart religious content.

The religious body has appealed to the government, the concerned regulatory institutions such as NCLT and NCLAT, Invesco, the media company behind this indirect bid, Subhash Chandra’s family, and the Zee shareholders to sit down and find an amicable solution to this issue.

It further added that the same Zee management, which has faith of crores of viewers, should be allowed to continue as it would be in the interest of everyone. “If this does not happen, we all will appeal in the court of the Almighty, and pray for the proper judgment,” the group said in a statement.

The group alleged that Invesco seems to be working in a non-transparent manner and it is unclear in whose hands the management will go if they are successful in their bid.