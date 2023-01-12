Home

Sah Polymers To Make Way To The Bourses Today: What GMP Signals For ₹66.30 Cr IPO

In the primary market, retail investors bought almost 40 times their allotted chunk and high net worth individuals about 33 times the quota set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers bid for 2.4 times their reserved portion.

Dalal Street: Sah Polymers IPO will be listed on the secondary market today, January 12, 2023. The equity shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘T’ group of securities, according to data on BSE website.

The bulk packaging solutions provider is expected to be listed at a premium of at least 10 – 15 per cent of the issue price. Market experts say the public issue received better than expected response despite being highly-priced, as the company’s fundamentals look strong.

“Sah Polymers IPO got an adequate response despite being richly priced. The subscription of Sah Polymers IPO can be attributed to tiny issue size, which in turn may help it to list on a positive note. We may expect marginal positive listing around ₹70 ₹73 per share levels,” Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, Dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, reported Mint.

Sah Polymers’ IPO, worth Rs 66 crore, was subscribed 17.46 times, backed largely by retail investors and high net worth individuals. The company had set the issue price band between Rs 61-65 per share.

Sah Polymers’ shares have been trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today, according to analysts, which makes the listing price of Sah Polymers ₹72.