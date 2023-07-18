Home

Business

Sahara Refund Portal Opened: Initial Payment, Claim Process, and Other Key Details

Sahara Refund Portal Opened: Initial Payment, Claim Process, and Other Key Details

In the initial phase, a total of Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed through the portal to genuine depositors. However, each depositor will receive only Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

New Delhi: The central government launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal on Tuesday in an effort to assist more than 10 crore Sahara Group cooperative societies depositors in getting their money back. The claim processing time for depositors of four cooperative societies is expected to take around 45 days. Applicants will receive notification of their claim status either through a text message or on the portal within 15 days after the verification process.

Trending Now

It is important to note that applicants must submit all claims related to the four societies in a single claim application form. There is no fee for submitting the online form, and refund claims can only be made through the online portal.

You may like to read

Sahara Refund: Initial Payment

In the initial phase, a total of Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed through the portal to genuine depositors. However, each depositor will receive only Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

Amit Shah Launches Sahara Refund Portal

While launching the portal, Amit Shah gave the depositors the assurance that no one could take their money at this time and that they would receive their money back in 45 days after signing up on the platform.

“The process of returning the depositors’ money, which was stuck in four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group, has started with the launch of the Sahara Refund Portal,” Union Minister Amit Shah said during the refund portal’s opening.

Sahara Refund Portal: Direct Link & Documents Required

By going to the Ministry of Cooperation’s website (https://cooperation.gov.in), one can directly access the Sahara Refund Portal online. Despite the fact that the link wasn’t working when this article was published (at 18:06), it is shortly anticipated to work.

Genuine depositors from the Sahara Group’s cooperative societies stated above may submit their claims by logging into this portal and completing the online application form. For the purpose of processing claims, depositors must make sure they submit all necessary papers, have a mobile number connected to their Aadhaar, and have a bank account, the video on the Ministry of Cooperative Affairs said.

Objectives Of The CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal

The CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal was created to handle the legitimate refund requests of depositors who had money invested in one of the cooperative societies owned by the Sahara Group, such as Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd., Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., or Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES