Sainik School Employees To Receive Pensions On Time With New MoA Agreement: Here’s All Details

As per the scheme regarding the sharing of responsibilities between the Sainik School Society and state governments, the responsibility to incur expenditures towards pensions and terminal benefits rests with the state government concerned.

New Delhi: Good news for Sainik School employees! The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and State Governments have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to ensure the timely release of pension and terminal benefits to retired employees of Sainik Schools. This move will address the issue of delays in payments that has been plaguing the system for some time.

As per the scheme regarding the sharing of responsibilities between the Sainik School Society and state governments, the responsibility to incur expenditures towards pensions and terminal benefits rests with the state government concerned. However, the expenditure towards additionality in pension on account of the difference between the 5th and 7th CPC recommendations is incurred by the Sainik School Society on a regular basis.

Instances Of Delay In Payment Of Pensions Seen

Some instances have come to light regarding the delay in payment of pension or terminal benefits to retired employees of Sainik Schools due to the delay in the release of funds by the concerned state government. In order to ensure timely release of funds, the Ministry of Defense has initiated the process of signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the state governments by clearly specifying the aforesaid responsibility of the state government.

In this regard, MoAs have already been executed in respect of 24 Sainik schools out of 33. Also, in cases of exigency, the Sainik Schools may utilise reserve funds, with prior approval of the Sainik Schools Society, for payment of pensions subject to recoupment on receipt of funds from the state government.

Overall, the new MoA is a welcome step that will benefit both retired employees of Sainik Schools and the government. It will ensure the timely payment of pensions and terminal benefits, improve financial security for retirees, and enhance the overall efficiency of the system.

Attention Students! Apply for AISSEE 2024–25 Now!

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) registration process is currently open for students seeking admission into Class VI and IX for the academic year 2024-25.

Important dates:

Registration start date: November 7, 2023

November 7, 2023 Registration last date: December 16, 2023

How to apply:

Visit the official AISSEE website: https://aissee.nta.nic.in/ Click on the “Apply Online” link Register yourself and create an account Fill in the required details and upload scanned copies of the required documents Pay the application fee Submit the application form

