Sakuma Exports to Diversify its Business by Venturing into Maize Procurement

Sakuma Exports Limited has informed the stock market that the company is now going to enter the maize procurement business.

The stock market was trading weak on Friday and the BSE Sensex was down 5 points at 71423 at 1:21 PM, while the Nifty was up 12 points at 21729. In the volatile trading session, Sakuma Exports Limited shares were also down by nearly 6 percent and were trading at Rs 25.15,

Sakuma Exports Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 590 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 27.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 9.25. From the 52-week low, Sakuma Exports Limited shares have given investors a bumper return of 200%.

Sakuma Exports Limited shares have been weak in the last few days and have fallen by about 8% in 5 days. However, in the last one month, Sakuma Exports shares have given investors a return of 16% from the level of Rs 21.65, while in the last 6 months, they have given investors a return of over 55%.

In the past 1 year, Sakuma Exports shares have given investors a return of 83%. Sakuma Exports started trading on the stock market on March 10, 2006 at a level of Rs 4.36, from where investors have got a bumper return of 478%.

Sakuma Exports Limited has informed the stock market that the company is now going to enter the maize procurement business. The company expects this to help it touch a turnover of Rs 500 crore. Sakuma Exports has told the stock market that the company is now going to enter the maize procurement and trading business.

The company is choosing this new option in order to diversify and grow its business. Sakuma Exports is considering buying corn directly from farmers in eastern India with a capital of 500 million rupees. Sakuma Exports will start buying corn directly from farmers in April 2024. The company expects this to help it generate revenue of 500 million rupees in the next season.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

