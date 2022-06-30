New Delhi: Employees may receive full and final settlement within two days of their last working day as per the new wage code. According to the code, the concerned company must have to pay the full and final dues within two days of the employee’s last working day after their resignation or termination of employment services.Also Read - Salary, PF, Working Hours: List of Key Changes to Come Into Effect Under New Labour Laws From July 1

At present, companies pay their employees full and final settlement after 45-60 days from their last working day. "Where an employee has been – (i) removed or dismissed from service; or (ii) retrenched or has resigned from service, or became unemployed due to closure of the establishment, the wages payable to him shall be paid within two working days of his removal, dismissal, retrenchment or, as the case may be, his resignation," the new wage code said under the labour law.

As a part of labour law reform, the Centre has brought in four labour codes merging various standalone laws. The four codes are: Code on Wages, Code on Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and Industrial Relations Code.

As the new law, 50 per cent of the gross salary should be towards basic wages (Basic Pay and Dearness Allowance). The ceiling on the allowances will be 50 per cent of the gross salary.

Corporates in order to reduce their contribution towards the employee Provident Fund (PF) companies used to fix the basic pay at a low level and allowances at a higher level, and the contribution to the PF is calculated on the basic wages.