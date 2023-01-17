Top Recommended Stories
Indian Employees Likely to Get 15-30% Salary Hike This Year Amid Layoff Season: Report
Salary Hike Latest News Today: A survey report by Korn Ferry. stated that the pay package on average in the South Asian nation will increase by 9.8% in 2023 after a 9.4% bump last year.
Salary Hike Latest News Today: Amid layoff season, here comes a piece of good news for the Indian employees as they are set for Asia’s biggest pay increases this year, with top talent earning as much as 15%-30% more, says a survey by Korn Ferry.
The survey report stated that the pay on an average in the South Asian nation will increase by 9.8% in 2023 after a 9.4% bump last year. High-tech industries, life sciences and healthcare would lead the pack with jumps of more than 10%, the report claimed.
The development comes at a time when India is considered as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. While it is also one of the most populous – with millions entering the workforce each year – gaps in education make the fight for talent acute even as the overall unemployment rate stays high.
Korn Ferry, that surveyed 818 companies in India employing more than a combined 800,000 staff, found that 61% of organizations are providing retention payments to key individuals.
The report found that 9.8% rise for India compares with 3.5% in Australia, 5.5% China, 3.6% Hong Kong, 7% Indonesia, 4.5% Korea, 5% Malaysia, 3.8% New Zealand, 5.5% Philippines, 4% Singapore, 5% Thailand, 8% Vietnam. Nearly 60% companies asked employees to follow a hybrid model of work.
The survey report found that employees in major metropolitan centers, known as Tier 1 cities, still receive higher compensation, there is a pattern for firms to become “location agnostic” as hybrid and remote working becomes the norm, the survey found.
