Salary Hike, Privilege Leave: Bank Employees Will Soon Enjoy 5 Benefits After IBA, Unions Sign Pact

New Delhi: Employees of private banks across the country will soon enjoy several benefits after the successful completion of an agreement between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and various bank employees’ unions last week. After this IBA, bank unions signed the agreement, and the monthly salary of the PSU bank employees is set to rise to the tune of 17 percent along with the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). The latest salary hike will be effective from November 1, 2023. In a joint statement that was issued by the IBA and various bank employees’ unions, the 5-day work in a week as all Saturdays have been now declared as holidays for the PSU bank employees. However, the agreement was reached to recognise all Saturdays as holidays, subject to government notification.

This latest move will lead to an estimated additional annual expenditure of around Rs 8,284 crore for public sector banks.

List Of 5 Benefits For Bank Employees

All PSU bank employees to receive a 17 per cent salary hike and it will be effective from November 1, 2023. Apart from this, officers completing CAIIB (CAIIB Part-II) will receive two additional increments.

After the agreement, the new pay scales after IBA and bank employees union pact will include the merger of Dearness Allowance corresponding to 8088 points. “With the applicable load of 3.22 per cent the effective load on the basic pay post-merger of dearness allowance @30.38 per cent is 4.20 per cent,” the joint declaration says.

As part of the new wage settlement, female employees are entitled to one sick leave day per month without a medical certificate.

Moreover, the accumulated privilege leave can be encashed up to 255 days upon retirement or in the event of an employee’s death while in service.

As per the joint agreement, the retired employees will receive a monthly ex-gratia amount, in addition to the pension or family pension provided by Public Sector Banks, including SBI.

