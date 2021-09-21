New Delhi: In a relief, your salary hike may return to pre-Covid pandemic level next year. For 2022, average increment is expected to increase to 8.6 per cent, at par with the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 in line with a economic recovery and improving confidence, according to a Deloitte survey. Notably, around 25 per cent companies surveyed have projected a bigger hike, a double-digit increment next year, as per the second phase of Deloitte’s Workforce and Increment Trends survey 2021, PTI reported.Also Read - Is Chewing Food for Longer Duration of Time Beneficial?

Meanwhile, India Inc. has provided an average increment of 8 per cent in 2021. 92 per cent companies gave an increment in 2021 at an average of 8 per cent, compared with only 4.4 per cent in 2020, where just 60 per cent companies had extended a pay hike, PTI report says.

The 2021 Workforce and Increment Trends survey was launched in July 2021. The primary audience for this survey were seasoned HR professionals. More than 450 organizations participated in this edition spread across seven sectors and 24 sub-sectors, PTI reported.

The survey further said that organizations will continue to differentiate pay increases by skills and performance and top performers can expect about 1.8 times the increments given to average performers, as per the PTI report.

The survey indicates that in 2022, the information technology (IT) sector is likely to offer the highest increments, followed by the life sciences sector.

IT is the only sector that is expected to extend double-digit increments with some digital/e-commerce companies planning to give some of the highest increments, the PTI report says.

Retail, hospitality, restaurants, infrastructure, and real estate companies continue to project some of the lowest increments in line with their business dynamics, according to PTI report.

The survey further noted that approximately 12 per cent employees were promoted in 2021, as compared to 10 per cent in 2020. Almost 12 per cent companies have updated their bonus or variable pay plans to align their rewards structures with the changing priorities, as per PTI report.

With respect to hiring, 78 per cent companies stated that they have started recruiting at the same pace as they used to prior to COVID, PTI report says.