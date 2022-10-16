New Delhi: The change in the job market since the COVID pandemic has been swift. Jobs were lost, companies were shut down and salaries were cut as the world witnessed coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions. There has been a wave of layoffs or cutbacks in several sectors. Automobiles, hospitality, BPO, ITES, construction and real estate were the worst affected by the disruptions during the COVID-19, witnessing layoffs and huge salary cuts of up to 28 per cent during the pandemic.Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Announces Diwali Bonus For 6 Lakh Employees. Check Who Will Get Salary Hike This Time

Will your salary level go up by fiscal end?

Two years over pandemic, the job market is still shaken. Even though many businesses stepped up their hiring, the fear of a recession have kept us on our toes. Amidst the current buzz of job and salary cuts, TeamLease HRTech CEO Sumit Sabharwal said salary level in certain sectors are expected to be restored to the pre-pandemic mark by the end of this financial year aided by the recovery in economic activities.

“After analysis of data from our client base, we found that the workers in the formal sector witnessed a 3.6 per cent wage cut while informal workers experienced a much sharper fall at 22.6 per cent. The pandemic has shown us the importance of the format sector in the economy,” Sabharwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said, as normalcy returned and the economy gradually recovered companies began giving increments that helped in narrowing the salary gap to the 2019 level.

However, there is still a little gap of around 7-14 per cent from the 2019 wage level in certain sectors. “We expect the recovery to reach the 2019 level by the end of this financial year,” he added.

Sabharwal said large and traditional businesses in sectors such as banking, ecommerce, education, information technology and telecommunication witnessed an average annual increment in the range of 5-12 per cent. “Talent retention amid high attrition, recovery in businesses, and easing concerns about COVID-19 disruptions are some of the factors making companies handsomely reward their employees,” Sabharwal noted.

Sectors like tech start-ups, ed-tech, online retail and logistics not only remained untouched by the pandemic they even witnessed a boom resulting in a high rate of hiring as well as increments, he said.

