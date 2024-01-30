Home

Business

Salasar Exteriors Shares To Be In Focus As Company Fully Repays Loan | Check Key Details Here

Salasar Exteriors Shares To Be In Focus As Company Fully Repays Loan | Check Key Details Here

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC and NTPC were among the other major laggards.

Business News: Salasar Exteriors & Contour Ltd. has announced that it has fully repaid its loan. The construction company has said that it will launch a new business venture to expand and diversify its operations. “We take immense pride in announcing that our company has successfully cleared the bank loan, marking a pivotal moment in our financial journey. This achievement is a testament to our prudent financial management and steadfast commitment to financial discipline,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, the shares of Salasar Exterior hit an upper circuit of 4.93 percent and were working at the level of Rs 27.70 with a rise of Rs 1.13. Shares of Salasar Exteriors have given investors a bumper return of 10 percent in one week, five percent in the last one month and 2523 percent in three years.

You may like to read

Earlier, benchmark equity indices declined on Tuesday, a day after recording sharp gains, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1 per cent due to selling in Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90. During the day, it plummeted 865.85 points or 1.20 per cent to 71,075.72. The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10. Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell by 5.03 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC and NTPC were among the other major laggards. Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.53 per cent while smallcap index climbed 0.18 per cent.

Consumer durables declined 2.40 per cent, capital goods dipped 1.24 per cent, power (1.12 per cent), FMCG (1 per cent), utilities (0.92 per cent) and industrials (0.77 per cent).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.