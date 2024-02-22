Home

Salasar-RVNL JV Emerges Lowest Bidder for Rs 174 Crore Transmission Project | Check Details Here

The project is to be executed in 18 months period, RVNL said adding that the size of the order is Rs 173,99,04,310.

Stock Market News: A joint venture of state-owned RVNL and Salasar Techno Engineering has emerged as the lowest bidder for a transmission project worth Rs 174 crore in Madhya Pradesh. In a BSE filing, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) said it holds 51 per cent stake in the JV while Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL) has the remaining 49 per cent stake.

“RVNL-Salasar JV emerges as the lowest bidder (L1) from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd for construction of 132 KV and 220 KV transmission lines and associated feeder bays on total turnkey basis in eastern MP,” RVNL said in the filing.

“Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd’s Board expressed confidence in securing very good orders within the coming times highlighting an already secured Rs 173.99 crore project as the lowest bidder (L1) in a joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd as a JV partner where Salasar holds a 49% stake,” said Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director, Salasar Techno.

RVNL, under Ministry of Railways, is involved in project development, financing and implementation of projects related to rail infrastructure. STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

