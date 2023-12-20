Home

Business

Salasar Techno Announces Bonus; Check Record Date and Other Details

Salasar Techno Announces Bonus; Check Record Date and Other Details

Free reserves and share implementing premium required for the bonus issue: Rs 126,28,21,120 /- is required for implementing the bonus issue

Salasar Techno Announces Bonus; Check Record Date and Other Details

Salasar Techno bonus share news: Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has announced the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 4:1. In other words, four fully paid-up bonus equity share of face value of Rs l each will be provided for one existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 1 each held by the shareholder.

Trending Now

“Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up bonus equity-share of Rs l (Rupees-0ne-only) each for every 1 (0ne) existing fulfy paid up equity share of Rs 1/- (Rupees One only) each held by the Members of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to shareholders and other statutory approvals,” the company’s filing read.

You may like to read

Salasar Techno has not fixed the record date. The company said that it will fix the record and will be intimated to exchange separately.

Record date is important as it helps the company decide the eligibility for any corporate action. Within 2 months from the date of the Board meeting wherein the decision of bonus shares issue was taken subject to the approved shareholders.

Free reserves and share implementing premium required for the bonus issue: Rs 126,28,21,120 /- is required for implementing the bonus issue

Total number of securities proposed to be issued or th total amount for which the securities will be issued: 126,28,21,120 Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each fully paid-up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.