Salasar Techno Bags NOA for Contracts Worth Rs 10 Million from TANGEDCO | Check Key Details Here

New Delhi: Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd., an engineering and infrastructure solutions provider, has secured a NoIficaIon of Award (NOA) for 7 contracts aggregately worth Rs 10,337 million from Tamil Nadu GeneraIon and DistribuIon CorporaIon Limited (TANGEDCO). According to an exchange filing, Salasar will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate) in the Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

“Will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure prioritizing the reduction of losses and the enhancement of operational efficiency across various districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, ChengalpaZu, Karur – Rural Division in Karur District, Karur District, Krishnagiri District, Pallikonda, Vellore & Katpadi divisions in Vellore district, and Gingee division in Villupuram district,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Commenting on the order win, the company said that it marks a pivotal moment for the company and reinforces its position as a prominent player in the engineering and infrastructure solutions sector.

“This contract underscores the trust and confidence that TANGEDCO has placed in our capabilities. It is a testament to our expertise, commitment to excellence, and track record of delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients,” the company said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

