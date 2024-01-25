Home

Business

Salasar Techno Engineering Shares Hit Upper Circuity | Check Details Here

Salasar Techno Engineering Shares Hit Upper Circuity | Check Details Here

In contrast to Wednesday's positive momentum, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both witnessed a marginal decline at the opening bell.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: The shares of Salasar Techno Engineering registered a rise of about 10 per cent on Thursday i.e. January 25 to hit the mark of Rs 120.63. Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering, with a market cap of around Rs 3810 crore, have also touched a 52-week high. The 52-week low of the scrip is Rs 36.25. The shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a return of 154 per cent to the investors in the last one year. In the last one week, shares of Salasar Techno Engineering have given a return of 70 per cent.

Trending Now

Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the stock market that it plans to raise funds worth Rs 806 crore and the proposal has been approved by the board of directors.

You may like to read

Salasar Technology Engineering has informed the stock market that it plans to raise the fund by issuing 3.90 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 on a preferential basis. This will help the company to raise Rs 280.8 crore. Along with this, the company has planned to raise funds by issuing 7.30 crore fully convertible warrants. This will help the company to raise Rs 525.6 crore.

Earlier, the stock market commenced the trading day on a cautious note as both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened in the red. The Sensex observed a dip of 169.18 points, initiating the day at 70,891.13, while the Nifty recorded a decline of 40.40 points, starting at 21,413.55. The early market activity reflected the prevailing uncertainties in the global economic landscape.

Within the Nifty index, a mixed picture emerged, with 22 companies advancing and 27 declining. Notable gainers among the Nifty firms included Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Hero Motoco. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, LTIMindtree, and Cipla were among the top losers.

In contrast to Wednesday’s positive momentum, the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both witnessed a marginal decline at the opening bell.

The Nifty 50 started with a 0.03 per cent decrease, launching at 21,447.95, and the Sensex mirrored this trend with a 0.03 per cent dip, commencing at 71,042.28.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.