Salasar Techno Engineering Shares in Focus As Company Extends Its Presence in Railway, Power Sector PSUs

Salasar Techno Engineering has received orders in two categories, which are competitive orders and a continuous regular business order.

Share Market News: Salasar Techno Engineering has informed the exchanges that it has received big orders from PSU companies of the railway and power sectors. Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has received orders worth Rs 609.2 crore from Indian Railways. Salasar Techno Engineering has received orders worth Rs 1,901.72 crore from PSU companies. Salasar Techno Engineering has received orders in two categories, which are competitive orders and a continuous regular business order.

The company has so far received orders worth Rs 1,420.27 crore from the railway and power sectors.

On Wednesday, the shares of Salasar Techno Engineering were trading at the level of Rs 106.90 after falling by 90 paise. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 116 while a 52-week low of Rs 36.

Meanwhile, Indian stocks were in the green Wednesday morning, after a bloodbath during the previous session — Sensex fell over 1,000 points — due to a host of reasons including high valuations, foreign portfolio investors lately pulling out funds from India, and a mild profit booking.

Yesterday’s slump wiped off lakhs of crores from investors’ kitty.

At 10.06 am, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty were 0.5-0.6 per cent higher at 70,759 points and 21,368 points, respectively. Among the widely-tracked Nifty 50 stocks, 38 advanced and the rest 12 declined.

“The trigger for the correction came mainly from the sustained selling by FIIs who have sold equity worth Rs 27830 crores during the last 5 days,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, commenting on yesterday’s sharp slump.

“Some news and rumours also contributed to the selling in the market. There is news that SEBI is tightening the ultimate beneficiary norms for FPIs starting February 1st. This might have triggered some FPI selling.” Vijayakumar advised investors to wait for the market to stabilise. “Safety now is in fairly priced large caps.”

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

