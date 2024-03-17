Home

Salasar Techno Highest Bidder for Acquisition of EMC Through an E-Auction | Check Details Here

New Delhi: Days after securing multiple orders worth Rs 1,033 crore in Tamil Nadu, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has emerged as the highest bidder in the acquisition of EMC Limited (under Liquidation) through an EAuction by the liquidator, as appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench. The company said in an exchange filing that it emerged as the highest bidder in the auction held on Thursday. It placed the highest bid amounting to Rs 178 crore.

“Salasar has been officially announced as the successful bidder and Letter of Intent has been issued by the Liquidator. This letter outlines the terms and conditions necessary to finalize the sale of the company as a going concern, including the balance sale payment by Successful Bidder as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Liquidation Process Regulations,” it said in a filing.

The filing said that the acquisition is subject to conditions prescribed under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) and provisions and Regulations thereunder. Earlier, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. on Wednesday said it secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,033 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The seven orders have been bagged from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd., the company said in a statement. STEL will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except the supply of poles and its base plate) in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. “Under the framework of the revamped reforms-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme, we are set to provide a comprehensive turnkey service,” a company spokesperson said.

The company’s commitment extends to developing distribution infrastructure across several key districts, prioritising the reduction of losses and enhancement of operational efficiency, the spokesperson said. STEL is a steel structural manufacturer and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) infrastructure firm.

(With PTI Inputs)

