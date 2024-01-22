Home

Business

Salasar to Discuss Fundraising in Next Board Meeting, Important Decisions Likely | Check Details Here

Salasar to Discuss Fundraising in Next Board Meeting, Important Decisions Likely | Check Details Here

STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy, and railways.

Union Budget 2024 Expected To Fuel Indian Stock Market Growth

Business News: EPC company Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) has informed the exchanges that its board will meet on January 25 to discuss the proposal to raise funds and accelerate business growth. “…proposal to raise funds, to accelerate business growth and to augment the financial resources of the Company, by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities, through Preferential Issue, Private Placefuents, Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws and subject to all necessary approvals, and to appoint requisite

intermediaries required for this purpose,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Trending Now

Earlier, the company said its board has a proposal to merge Hill View Infrabuild Ltd with itself.

A decision in this regard was taken at a board meeting of the company on Thursday, STEL said in a statement.

You may like to read

On the rationale behind the merger, the proposed amalgamation will simplify and streamline the shareholding structure of the Salasar Techno Engineering, it said.

The proposed scheme of arrangement will also have beneficial impact on the financial books of the two entities, their shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, as per the statement.

STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy, and railways.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.