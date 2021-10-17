New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday unveiled $GARI, the first-ever crypto-token by made-in-India short video application Chingari. Khan will also be the brand ambassador of the social token. The launch event was graced by popular celebs like Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Seygall, Kubra Sait, Nucleya and Maniesh Paul.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Asks Miesha-Ieshaan To Not Get Intimate In The House

"The Creators are shaping the future of entertainment. With the incorporation of $GARI reward programme, the creators will further get motivated to create newer and more engaging videos on the Chingari app. It's going to be an interesting journey hereon", $Gari's brand ambassador Salman Khan said in a statement.

On the other hand, Sumit Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Chingari said the platform will allow users to obtain crypto tokens for creating or watching content.

“With a vision to establish ‘Social Tokens’ as the future of community platforms, $GARI aims to transform the creator ecosystem of the Indian sub-continent by enabling creators to set up their ecommerce space that includes physical merchandise, NFT creations and the ability for the fan community to fund their favourite artists”, Ghosh said in a statement.

All You Need to Know About $GARI, India’s First-ever Crypto Token

$GARI has been developed in collaboration with the Solana blockchain.

It is being advertised as a social token instead of a financial token.

It will allow users to obtain tokens for creating or watching content.

About Chingari

Founded in November 2018, Chingari lets users download and upload short videos and shop for merchandise within the app, among other things. The Bengaluru-based rival of Instagram Reels, MX Takatak, Josh and Moj boasts of 50 million monthly active users and 85 million downloads to date and the co-founders are confident that it will be India’s fastest growing ‘Social Token App’.

Since its redesign in June 2020, Chingari worked to fill the vacuum created by TikTok’s ban in India. Ever since, the number of Chingari users is claimed to have increased exponentially.