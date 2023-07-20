Home

Triangle Of Happiness! How Two Bengaluru Researchers Swap Their Lucrative Jobs To Craft The Perfect Samosa, Now Earns Rs 12 Lakh A Day

When Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh, a Bengaluru-based couple decided to quit their high paying jobs as scientific researchers to start a food business, everyone was taken by surprise. The couple had been married for five years and decided to dive into the world of entrepreneurship as Shikhar had been having a calling to start a venture with the popular Indian snack samosa. The couple resigned from their jobs and moved to Bengaluru, where they opened “Samosa Singh” in 2016. Now, they earn about Rs 12 lakh per day, as per a Times Now report.

Nidhi and Shikhar, both from a well-off family background, first met in Haryana when they were pursuing B-Tech in Biotechnology. Shikhar later studied MTech at the Hyderabad-based Institute of Life Sciences. He served as the Senior Scientist of Biocon until he left his position in 2015. Nidhi, in the meantime, had a different journey planned. She started working in the corporate world and had great success, earning Rs 30 lakh at a pharmaceutical company in Gurugram. She started by earning Rs 17, 000 as a Business Development Associate.

As per reports, the idea for selling samosas came to Shikhar when he was studying, and he had a dream to sell samosas outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches. But, keeping society’s norms in mind and the degrees he had, he chose to become a scientist. One day in 2015, when he saw a boy crying for samosa at a food court, he decided to celebrate the most popular snack of India, and quit his reputed job as a scientist, moved to Bengaluru, and opened ‘Samosa Singh’.

When there was a need for a bigger kitchen space, they sold off their expensive apartment for the business. They rented a factory in Bengaluru with that money. Today, Samosa Singh’s turnover is Rs 45 crore, and the couple sells roughly 30,000 samosas every month, bringing their daily earnings to around Rs 12 lakh, as per an HT report.

Post pandemic, they expanded into more cities. Today, they have around 50 cloud kitchens and are present in eight cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. They are known for their Butter Chicken Samosa and Kadai Paneer Samosas, and now they are planning to expand their business with more flavours and in many more cities. They also sell Pani Puri, Dahi Puri, Masala Puri, Vada Pav, Dabeli, Samosa Platter, Jajeera, Gulab Jamun, Moong Dal Halwa, and more.

