New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said that the international sanctions on Russia and high oil prices in the wake of the intensified war in Ukraine will have mixed credit implications for India's oil and gas sector. The report by ratings agency Moody's further added that Indian companies' value of investments in Russia's oil and gas fields could be impaired as import bans and international sanctions may constraint future cash flow generating capacity.

"Import bans and international sanctions on Russia may constrain the future cash flow generating capacity of these assets and lead to impairment losses for the companies," the rating agency said in a note.

Various Indian companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, have bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals and 2 million barrels of West African oil through a tender for May loading.

Notably, this is the second purchase of Urals by IOC since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It bought similar volumes of Urals from Vitol earlier this month for delivery in May.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India Ltd (OIL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have invested in upstream oil and gas assets in Russia.

While multinationals like BP and Shell have announced withdrawal from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Indian companies have not announced an exit from their Russian investments.

Moody’s said this will lead to a limited impairment in the value of investments immediately, especially under the current oil price environment. Moody’s further added that they may face hurdles in receiving dividend payments but the impact on earnings will not be significant.

“If an increasing number of Russian banks are excluded from the main financial messaging SWIFT system, Indian companies might not be able to receive future dividends from their upstream investments in Russia,” it said.

“However, even in a situation where the companies cannot access these cash flows, the impact on their financial profiles will not be significant,” it added.

In the report, the Moody’s said the US ban on the import of Russian oil and other international sanctions on Russia may constrain the future cash flow generating capacity of these assets.

For ONGC, its Russian assets accounted for around 12 per cent and 20 per cent of its production volumes and proved reserves, respectively, for FY2021. For OIL, these proportions stood at around 31 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

“Even if ONGC loses its entire earnings contribution from the Russian assets, the impact can be accommodated into ONGC’s credit profile,” Moody’s said.

(With inputs from PTI)