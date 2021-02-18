New Delhi: The government has come up with a whole new strategy to challenge the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp with its own instant messaging app ‘Sandes’, launched on Thursday (18 February). According to reports, government employees have already been asked to switch over from WhatsApp to Sandes amid controversy surrounding the US-based platform’s privacy policy. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 'You May Be 2-3 Trillion Dollar Company But People Value Their Privacy More Than Your Money', SC to WhatsApp, Facebook

Government employees switch to Sandes Also Read - Military Coup in Myanmar: After Facebook, Country Blocks Access to Twitter, Instagram

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Sandes is available for download on iOS from today while it is being tested for release on Android smartphones. Just like WhatsApp, Sandes also allows end-to-end encryption messaging. Also Read - WHAT? UK Woman in Dubai Says 'F*** You' to Flatmate on WhatsApp, Faces 2 Year in Jail

How to download Sandes app

iPhone users can get the app on Apple Store from today, that is, February 18. Meanwhile, the APK download version is currently available for Android users. As soon as the beta tests are complete, Sandes app will be available on Google Playstore for Android phones.

Click here for direct download link.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

STEP 1: Open App Store and search for Sandes.

STEP 2: Click on the first option. Make sure it is the official app by NIC which has 4.1 rating.

STEP 3: Download the app using a stable WiFi network.

STEP 4: Once installed, open Sandes app on your mobile phone

STEP 5: Enter your mobile number and generate OTP.

STEP 6: Next, enter the OTP sent on your mobile number, select gender (optional) and sync contacts.

STEP 7: You will be notified of contacts who use this app. Now go on and use the app.

The same process goes for downloading through Play Store once the app is made available.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had in April last year issued an advisory to all government employees to avoid using platforms such as Zoom, Facebook and others that allegedly risk security and privacy of users.