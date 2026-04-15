Home

Business

Sandesara resolution among Indias largest, seen as win-win for banks and government

Sandesara resolution among India’s largest, seen as ‘win-win’ for banks and government

Overall, the resolution is being viewed as a landmark outcome.

New Delhi: The resolution of the Sterling Biotech case, involving a recovery of nearly ₹9,800 crore, is being regarded as one of the most significant financial settlements in India’s corporate history. The repayment, led by industrialist Nitin J. Sandesara and his group, is seen as a major boost to the banking system and a “win-win” outcome for both lenders and the government.

The case originated from a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which alleged an outstanding amount of ₹5,383 crore. Over the course of the proceedings, the group made substantial repayments through multiple channels. Approximately ₹3,507 crore was directly repaid to the consortium of banks, while an additional ₹1,192 crore was recovered through liquidation processes.

The Supreme Court of India recently confirmed the final settlement amount. In its order dated December 17, 2025, the Court recorded deposits exceeding ₹5,111 crore. When combined with earlier recoveries, the total amount realised stands at around ₹9,800 crore—significantly higher than the amount cited in the initial FIR.

Taking note of the scale of recovery, the Supreme Court directed that the matter be brought to a complete close under a full and final settlement. The Court ordered that all related proceedings be quashed, effectively ending investigations by multiple agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

On the regulatory front, the Court has also pushed for closure. During a hearing on April 2, 2026, a bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to expedite its response. While SEBI had sought 10 days to file its final submission, the Court granted only seven days, signalling its intent to conclude the long-running matter without further delay.

Overall, the resolution is being viewed as a landmark outcome, not only in terms of recovery for public sector banks but also as the closure of a prolonged and complex corporate dispute.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.