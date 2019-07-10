Mining major Coal India on Wednesday said Sanjiv Soni has taken over as its new finance director.

The post was lying vacant since October 2018 and marketing director SN Prasad was holding additional charge of the portfolio.

Soni was the finance director for Eastern Coalfields Ltd prior to taking over the new role.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has over 32 years of experience and has served the Coal Industry in various capacities, CIL sources said.

Meanwhile, the tenure of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd personnel director RS Jha’s tenure has been extended till January 2021, the sources added.