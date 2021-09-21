New Delhi: Sansera Engineering IPO allotment date is here. The shares of the auto component maker are being allotted today ahead of its stock market listing. Sansera Engineering shares will be listed at BSE and NSE this week.Also Read - LIVE Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Live Score & Updates: Mithali Raj Departs After Fifty; India Reeling

Sansera Engineering IPO allotment – Direct Link

If you have subscribed the initial public offering then you need to go to – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx – to check Sansera Engineering IPO allotment status.

To check the allotment status of your subscription, you need to to go to the “Status of Issue Application” section.

You need to enter details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Sansera Engineering Share Price

The initial public offering was opened for subscription on September 14 and closed on September 16.

Sansera Engineering IPO has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Sansera Engineering IPO price was Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 20 shares and minimum order quantity 20 shares.

Sansera Engineering IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,282.98 crore. Out of the total size, the offer for sale (OFS) is aggregating up to Rs 1,282.98 crore.

The initial public offering was subscribed 26.47 times at Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, 11.37 times at non-institutional investor (NII), 3.15 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII), 1.37 times at Employee, and overall 11.47 times.

Sansera Engineering Ltd had raised Rs 382 crore from anchor investors.

This is the Bengaluru-based firm’s second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch. Also Read - Uri: Mobile, Internet Suspended After Infiltration Bid, Search Operation On