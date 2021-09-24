Mumbai: Sansera Engineering shares today made a positive debut at stock market. Shares of the auto component maker zoomed 9 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 744. The stock listed at Rs 811.35, reflecting a gain of 9 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 13.17 per cent to Rs 842. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 811.50, up 9 per cent, as per a PTI report.

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times earlier this month.

Sansera Engineering Share Price

