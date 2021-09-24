Mumbai: Sansera Engineering shares today made a positive debut at stock market. Shares of the auto component maker zoomed 9 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 744. The stock listed at Rs 811.35, reflecting a gain of 9 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 13.17 per cent to Rs 842. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 811.50, up 9 per cent, as per a PTI report.
The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times earlier this month.
Sansera Engineering Share Price
To check Sansera Engineering share price at BSE, you need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/sansera-engineering-ltd/sansera/543358/
Sansera Engineering share price at NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=SANSERA
Sansera Engineering IPO
- Notably, Sansera Engineering Ltd has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors.
- The initial public offering had a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- Sansera Engineering IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity was 20 shares.
- It has an offer for sale of Rs 1,282.98 crore.
- The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.
- Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals.
- In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.