New Delhi: Sansera Engineering IPO has hit the market and the subscription period for investors will end on September 16, Thursday. The size of the initial public offering is Rs 1,282.98 crore. The IPO of the Bengaluru-based auto component maker firm has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.Also Read - AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya, Sisodia Says Party Will Form Next Govt in UP
Sansera Engineering IPO Review, Subscription Status
- Sansera Engineering IPO price is Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 20 shares.
- Sansera Engineering shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.
- The likely share allotment date is September 21.
- Sansera Engineering IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 1,282.98 crore. The initial public offering has an offer for sale is Rs 1,282.98 crore.
- Sansera Engineering IPO was subscribed 53 per cent on the first day of subscription, as per a PTI report.
- The IPO received bids for 64,18,880 shares against 1,21,09,166 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE, PTI reported.
- The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 29 per cent, while non-institutional investors seven per cent and retail individual investors (RIIs) 87 per cent, as per the PTI report.
- Sansera Engineering Limited is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.