New Delhi: Sansera Engineering IPO has hit the market and the subscription period for investors will end on September 16, Thursday. The size of the initial public offering is Rs 1,282.98 crore. The IPO of the Bengaluru-based auto component maker firm has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Sansera Engineering IPO Review, Subscription Status