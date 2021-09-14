New Delhi: Sansera Engineering IPO today hit the market as the subscription period for the initial public offering worth over Rs 1,280 crore has begun. The subscription will close on September 16. Ahead of the IPO, the auto component maker said it had garnered Rs 382 crore from anchor investors, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Remain India Captain Till he Wants: Ex-India Cricketer Reetinder Sodhi
Sansera Engineering IPO Review, Share Price
- Sansera Engineering IPO likely allotment date is September 21.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.
- Sansera Engineering IPO price is Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share.
- It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 20 shares.
- Sansera Engineering IPO will be listed at share market – BSE and NSE.
- Sansera Engineering IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,282.98 crore. Out of the total, the offer for sale is aggregating up to Rs 1,282.98 crore.
- Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, PTI report says.
- The company has decided to allocate 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 744 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 382.05 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Monday, as per a PTI report.
- Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Max Life Insurance Company and Kuber India Fund are among the anchor investors, according to PTI report.
- This is the Bengaluru-based firm’s second attempt to go public. Earlier, Sansera Engineering had filed IPO papers with Sebi in August 2018 and had also received its clearance to float the public issue. However, it did not go ahead with the launch, PTI report says.