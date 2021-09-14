New Delhi: Sansera Engineering IPO today hit the market as the subscription period for the initial public offering worth over Rs 1,280 crore has begun. The subscription will close on September 16. Ahead of the IPO, the auto component maker said it had garnered Rs 382 crore from anchor investors, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Virat Kohli Can Remain India Captain Till he Wants: Ex-India Cricketer Reetinder Sodhi

Sansera Engineering IPO Review, Share Price