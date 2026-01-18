Home

Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Full route, important stations and complete 1,452-km timetable via Gaya, Varanasi, Lucknow and…

Check route details and time table of Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express.

Amrit Bharat Express- File image

Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: In a big milestone for the railway connectivity of modern India, India’s busiest rail corridor added a new chapter today with the inaugural run of the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express recently. Meant to strengthen long-distance travel between eastern India and the national capital, the new Amrit Bharat Express aims to connect New Delhi, the national capital with Kolkata in West Bengal.

Linking Kolkata and New Delhi, the new service connects major industrial, cultural and administrative centres across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh through a total journey of 1,452-km. Covering the thousands of kilometres in 27 hours and 40 minutes, the Amrit Bharat Express will run between Howrah and Anand Vihar Terminal, offering a new option on the heavily used Howrah-Delhi route via Howrah, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Gaya, Dehri-on-Son and Varanasi among other cities.

Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Route details

On its inaugural journey on Sunday, January 18, the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express operated as a special service with train number 03065. Running between Santragachi and Anand Vihar Terminal, the train covered key junctions such as Bandel, Dhanbad, Sasaram, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Lucknow, Moradabad and Hapur in its route.

Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Key stoppages

The inaugural special of the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express had 26 stoppages in total, including Howrah, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Gaya, Dehri-on-Son, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Ghaziabad covering Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, reflecting the importance of this corridor for passengers across multiple states of India.

Read more: Modi government to launch Nine Amrit Bharat Express soon, check routes, fares and key details here

Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Time table

As per the timetable, the inaugural special departed Santragachi at 14:45 hrs, reached Howrah at 15:35 hrs and Bandel at 16:35 hrs, and is scheduled to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 21:30 hrs the following day.

Beyond connectivity, the route of the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express also becomes culturally important as it passes close to several major tourist and pilgrimage centres, including Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, Lucknow and Delhi.

