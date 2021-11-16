New Delhi: Shares allotment of Sapphire Foods initial public offering (IPO) is all set To to be done today. Investors are eager to know whether they have been allotted shares or not before the listing at BSE and NSE. Sapphire Foods India owned and operated more than 200 KFC restaurants and Pizza Hut outlets in India as of March 31, 2021.Also Read - Sapphire Foods IPO Opens for Subscription. Key Points Here

Sapphire Foods IPO Allotment Status BSE Link To Check

To check Sapphire Foods IPO share allotment status, investors need to go https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx . Also Read - Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics IPOs Open This Week. Review Here

Once you land on the BSE website page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Sapphire Foods IPO Details, Date, Price, Subscription

Sapphire Foods IPO was opened for subscription on November 9 and closed on November 11.

The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Sapphire Foods IPO price has been fixed at Rs 1,120 to Rs 1,180 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

Sapphire Foods IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 2,073 crore. It has an offer for sale up to Rs 2,073.25 crore.

Sapphire Foods IPO Subscription

Sapphire Foods IPO was subscribed 6.62 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 7.50 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 3.46 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII) category, 8.70 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment, according to details on Chittorgarh website.