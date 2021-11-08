New Delhi: Post-Diwali IPO rush is here as three companies are launching their initial public offerings this week. While Paytm IPO has been opened for subscription today, Sapphire Foods India and Latent View Analytics IPO subscription periods will open on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Apart from these three, five IPOs successfully concluded their subscription period in last few days. These five IPOs are Nykaa IPO, Fino Payments Bank, Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries.

Sapphire Foods IPO

Sapphire Foods India operates KFC Restaurants and Pizza Hut outlets in India.

Sapphire Foods IPO is opening on November 9. The subscription period is closing on November 11.

The Initial Public Offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Sapphire Foods IPO price has been fixed at Rs 1,120 to Rs 1,180 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

Sapphire Foods IPO shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

It has an issue size of Rs 2,073.25 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale.

Latent View Analytics IPO

Latent View Analytics IPO is opening for subscription on November 10. The subscription is closing on November 12.

The IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The initial public offering price band has been fixed at Rs 190 to Rs 197 .

The IPO has a market lot of 76 shares and minimum order quantity of 76 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The issue size of the initial public offering is Rs 600 crore. The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 474 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 126 crore.