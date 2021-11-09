New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India is hitting the market today. The subscription period for the IPO has commenced today. Sapphire Foods India run KFC restaurants and Pizza Hut outlets in India.Also Read - Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics IPOs Open This Week. Review Here

Sapphire Foods IPO Subscription Date, Review

Sapphire Foods IPO is opening for subscription today. The three-day subscription period will culminate on November 11.

The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Sapphire Foods IPO price band has been fixed between Rs 1,120 and Rs 1,180.

The IPO has a market lot and a minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Sapphire Foods IPO has an issue size of Rs 2,073.25 crore. The initial public offering has an offer for sale of Rs 2,073 crore.

Sapphire Foods India owned and operated 204 KFC restaurants in India and Maldives, 231 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives and two Taco Bell restaurants in Sri Lanka, according to Chittorgarh website.