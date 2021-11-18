New Delhi: Shares of Sapphire Foods today made a decent debut on the stock market. The company’s shares were listed at Rs 1,369, 16 per cent premium to the IPO issue price of Rs 1,180 per share. Shares of Sapphire Foods are listed at BSE and NSE.Also Read - Sapphire Foods IPO Allotment: Direct Link To Check Share Status at BSE

Sapphire Foods IPO

The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Sapphire Foods IPO price was fixed between Rs 1120 and Rs 1180 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 12 shares and minimum order quantity of 12 shares.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 2,073.25 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale.

The IPO was opened for subscription on November 9 and the subscription period closed on November 11.

The Sapphire Foods IPO was subscribed 6.62 times overall. The IPO was subscribed 7.50 times at Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) segment, 3.46 times at Non-institutional bidders (NII) category, 8.70 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII) category, according to details on Chittorgarh website.