New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently questioning senior Kolkata police officer Arnab Ghosh, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case. Despite being summoned by the investigative agency, another senior police officer Dilip Hazra did not appear before the CBI today, ANI reported.

On May 27, former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar had skipped the meeting with the agency with regard to the probe.

The Saradha Group had led several Ponzi schemes defrauding lakhs of people and mopping close to Rs 1200 crore through chit funds. Rajeev Kumar has been accused of destroying or tampering with evidence of the Ponzi scam and alleged political scandal which led to a shut down of the company in April 2013.

Earlier on Sunday, the CBI had summoned the IPS officer to the agency’s Salt Lake office after a team failed to meet him at his residence in connection with the Saradha probe. Kumar has been reinstated as the additional director general of the CID on Sunday night by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct ceased to exist. A lookout notice was also issued against him on Saturday in a bid to prevent him from leaving India.

Earlier this year, the CBI had arrived at Kumar’s house to interrogate him regarding the scam. This led to a day-long ‘dharna’ by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.