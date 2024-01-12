Sarveshwar Foods Expands Organic Stores in Delhi-NCR, Punjab | Check Other Key Details Here

Home

Sarveshwar Foods Limited has adopted a multi-prong strategy and sells its products through a wide array of store formats that cater to planned shopping needs.

Business News: Sarveshwar Foods Limited has expanded its NIMBARK organic stores in Punjab and Delhi NCR region. The company revealed that these establishments, managed by its subsidiary Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Limited, feature an array of organic products sourced from the Himalayas. With this expansion, Sarveshwar Foods has reached a milestone of 15 retail outlets.

“‘Sarveshwar Foods is extending its food-prints in Punjab and Delhi NCR region by opening its signature NIMBARK Organic Stores, wherein one can experience and buy authentic and premium Organic Delights from the land of Himalayas’,” the company said in an exchange filing.

NIMBARK Organic Stores are the company’s Signature Stores, opened and being operated by its subsidiary M/s Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Limited which showcases the company’s entire range of organic food offerings in one place.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited has adopted a multi-prong strategy and sells its products through a wide array of store formats that cater to planned shopping needs, as well as daily or occasional needs of the customers across major consumption centers.

