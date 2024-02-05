Home

Sarveshwar Foods Limited Shares Jumps 9.5 Percent | Check Details Here

The Sarveshwar Foods stock has made investors rich by giving a return of 50% from the level of Rs 5.90 on Friday, January 5.

Share Market News: The stock market was trading higher at 12:30 PM on Monday, with the BSE Sensex up 87 points at 72,170 and the Nifty up 54 points at 21,908. In the midst of the stock market rally, Sarveshwar Foods Limited shares were up 9.5% at Rs 8.85, up 80 paise.

Sarveshwar Foods, with a market cap of around Rs 866 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 15.69 and a 52-week low of Rs 4. The stock has given a return of 23% to investors in the last 5 days and 50% in the last 1 month.

The Sarveshwar Foods stock has made investors rich by giving a return of 50% from the level of Rs 5.90 on Friday, January 5. The shares of Sarveshwar Foods were split on September 15, after which the value of the shares, which were Rs 14.52, came down to Rs 4.90.

Sarveshwar Foods had recently given bonus shares and announced a stock split. Sarveshwar Foods Limited is a company that was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2004 and is involved in the manufacturing, trading and export of basmati rice.

The shares of Sarveshwar Foods had seen a low of ₹8.45 paise on April 9, 2020, and by September 25, the shares of Sarveshwar Foods had increased the investors’ capital by about 14 times to the level of ₹116. Stock market experts say that if you also want to earn from investing in stocks, then you can buy the shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited when there is a weakness.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.