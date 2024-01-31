Sarveshwar Foods Sets Up 2 More ‘SFL-Choupals’ in Kulgam and Doda | Check Key Details Here

Home

Share Market News: In a bid to extend its procurement reach, Sarveshwar Foods Limited has established two additional SFL Choupals (procurement facilitation centres) in Kulgam and Doda. These centres will facilitate the direct procurement of agricultural products such as walnuts, rajma, apple, black morels (gucchi), kala jeera, and other Himalayan products from local farmers.

“With these new locations, now Sarveshwar Food is operating 12 SFL Chaupals at various locations across the Jammu and Kashmir Region, 7 in Jammu and 5 in Kashmir. All these SFL Chaupals are being are managed by trained local farmers who help the local agricultural community to access the information in their local language,” the company said in a release.

Sarveshwar Food is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets.

SFL has a sustainable and eco+ve legacy of serving healthy and tasty rice for more than 130 years and in the last couple of decades proliferated its heritage to other premium categories of FMCG and Organic products.

Earlier, the company informed the exchanges that it had planned to set up a Procurement Facilitation Center for purchasing dry fruits and apples from farmers and processing them. The company is going to buy dry fruits and apples from the farmers of Baramulla and Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir and build two new Safal Chaupals for their procurement.

Meanwhile, the share of the company surged 2.07 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 7.39. The counter had closed at Rs 7.24 in the previous session.

Shares of Sarveshwar Foods, which has a market cap of Rs 712.58, have a 52-week high of Rs 7.92 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.07.

