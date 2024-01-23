Home

Business

Sarveshwar Foods Shares Surge as Company Announces 2 New Procurement Facilitation Centre

Sarveshwar Foods Shares Surge as Company Announces 2 New Procurement Facilitation Centre

On April 9, 2020, shares of Sarveshwar Foods were at a low of 85 paise, from where investors have got a bumper return of 800 percent so far.

Union Budget 2024 Expected To Fuel Indian Stock Market Growth

Share Market News: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods surged more than 6 per cent and were trading at the level of Rs 7.05 by gaining around 40 paise. Shares of Sarveshwar Foods, with a market cap of around Rs 690 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 15.7 and a 52-week low of Rs 4.

Trending Now

There has been a weakness in the shares of Sarveshwar Foods for the last few days. However, in the last one month, the shares of Sarveshwar Foods have given 30 per cent returns to the investors.

You may like to read

On April 9, 2020, shares of Sarveshwar Foods were at a low of 85 paise, from where investors have got a bumper return of 800 percent so far. Shares of Sarveshwar Foods have made investors rich by giving multibagger returns in short and long term.

The fresh surge in share price comes as the company has informed the exchanges that it has planned to set up a Procurement Facilitation Center for purchasing dry fruits and apples from farmers and processing them. The company is going to buy dry fruits and apples from the farmers of Baramulla and Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir and build two new Safal Chaupals for their procurement.

“SFLChoupals-Sarveshwar Food’s Procurement Facilitation Centre are established with dual purposes, first, to speed-up and smoothen the procurement by eliminating unnecessary leakages, delays, and logistic challenges, and secondly, to engage with the farmers from very beginning of the crop cycle, assist them at every stage of cultivation, provide full patronage,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.