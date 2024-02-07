Home

Sarveshwar Foods to Distribute ‘Bharat’ Rice Brand at Rs 29 in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Sarveshwar Foods has informed the stock market that it has entered into an agreement with the Government of India agency NAFED for the distribution of Bharat Rice in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharat Brand is a scheme of the Central Government under which high-quality pulses, rice and other essential commodities will be made available to the people at subsidized prices.

Launching the subsidised rice that will be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packs, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is making efforts to ensure that daily food items are available at affordable rates for the common people.

As part of the retail intervention, rice will be retailed at Rs 29 per kg under the ‘Bharat brand’ to provide relief to middle-class consumers and the poor, he said.

In each kg of ‘Bharat rice’, there will be 5 per cent of broken rice. Goyal said the government’s efforts have already helped in rapidly bringing down the prices of tomatoes and onions.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will provide 5 lakh tonnes of rice to two cooperatives — National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) — as well as retail chain Kendriya Bhandar in the first phase.

