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Saudi Arabia announces massive price hike of its crude oil; What it means for India?

Saudi Arabia announces massive price hike of its crude oil; What it means for India?

The hike in crude oil prices implemented by Saudi Arabia poses a challenge for India.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has announced a massive hike in the price of its flagship crude oil for Asian buyers. This move has pushed its price to an all-time high premium level. This development stems from the fact that global energy markets remain persistently volatile due to the conflict involving Iran.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, made a major announcement on Monday, 06 April 2026. It stated that for the month of May, the selling price of its ‘Arab Light Crude’ (a specific grade of oil sourced from Saudi Arabia) in Asia would be $19.50 per barrel higher than the benchmark price. This marks the highest-ever premium recorded for ‘Arab Light.’

However, this increase is not as steep as many market experts had anticipated, given the trends observed in recent months. They had projected that the premium could reach as high as $40 per barrel.

Middle East Conflict Enters Sixth Week

This decision comes at a time when the conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth week. Consequently, shipping routes and oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted.

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US President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings over the weekend, threatening to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

In a post on ‘Truth Social,’ Trump stated: “Tuesday will be ‘Power Plant Day’ and ‘Bridge Day’ for Iran—both occurring on the same day. Nothing like this has ever happened before!!!”

Iran has issued a stern response of its own, warning that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with commensurate retaliation.

What Saudi Arabia’s Move Means for India

The hike in crude oil prices implemented by Saudi Arabia poses a challenge for India. There are several reasons behind this:

India imports approximately 85% to 90% of its oil requirements.

A surge in international prices could lead to a rapid increase in India’s import bill and fiscal deficit.

This could cause the Indian Rupee to weaken further against the US Dollar.

This is expected to have a direct impact on freight costs within the country.

Consequently, the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other essential commodities could rise.

If this scenario unfolds, the pressure of retail inflation will be distinctly felt on the common man’s pocket.

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