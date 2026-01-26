Home

Saudi Arabia announces new treasure discovery worth trillions of dollars; What it means for world and why should US and China be worried?

Saudi Arabia's state-owned mining company Maaden has announced an investment of $110 billion over the next 10 years.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that a potential agreement has been reached regarding Greenland, which may include rights to rare earth minerals. These minerals are crucial for clean energy, artificial intelligence, and modern military technology.

China’s dominance

Currently, China dominates the production of rare earth minerals. According to the International Energy Agency, China controls more than 90 percent of the world’s refined rare earths and about 60 percent of mining production. Experts say that due to decades of strategic government policies and investments, China has far surpassed the USA in this sector. It is believed that Donald Trump is looking for an alternative source that can challenge China.

Saudi Arabia’s mineral reserves worth $2.5 trillion

Meanwhile, a major announcement has been made by Saudi Arabia, which is likely to give a jolt to both China and the US. It claims to have mineral reserves worth approximately $2.5 trillion and it is rapidly expanding its mining sector as it aims to reduce dependence on oil and increase its political and economic influence globally.

Between 2021 and 2025, Saudi Arabia hugely increased its budget for mineral exploration. The pace of granting new mining licenses to domestic and foreign companies has also accelerated. According to experts, mining and processing is a long process and it could take 3 to 5 years to more than 20 years to build a processing plant.

What is Saudi Arabia’s plan?

The Saudi government wants to move rapidly in this sector through tax breaks, simplified regulations, and large investments. Recently, at the Future Minerals Forum, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned mining company Maaden announced an investment of $110 billion over the next 10 years. The company says it will move forward with international partnerships and global talent. Mining has been made a key pillar of the economy in Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ plan. The goal is not just to extract minerals, but to develop the entire supply chain. Experts believe that Saudi Arabia could also become a major center for refining minerals extracted from other countries in the future.

Why should China be concerned?

The US is also showing interest in Saudi Arabia’s strategy. After China’s restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals, the US is looking for alternative routes. As part of this, the American company MP Materials and the US Department of Defense are working on a plan to set up a new refinery in Saudi Arabia. The US has interests in Greenland because of its minerals and rare earth deposits. However, even there, profits will only be seen after years of investment. Experts say that cheap and reliable energy, along with the experience of a company like Aramco, could make Saudi Arabia emerge as an alternative to China.

