Saudi Aramco stops crude oil supply to Indian refiners amid Gulf crisis; Oil prices surge above USD 105 per barrel

With the Strait of Hormuz also facing disruptions, Saudi Arabia has fewer options to move crude to international markets. This has made the supply situation more complicated for Indian refiners.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/saudi-aramco-stops-crude-oil-supply-to-indian-refiners-amid-gulf-crisis-oil-prices-surge-above-usd-105-per-barrel-8526523/ Copy

Saudi Aramco stops crude oil supply to Indian refiners amid Gulf crisis; Oil prices surge above USD 105 per barrel (Image: File)

Saudi Aramco has stopped supplying crude oil to some Indian refiners until further notice, putting additional pressure on the country’s oil companies as global crude prices remain high, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The development comes at a difficult time for India’s refiners, who are already dealing with higher crude prices, rising shipping costs and disruptions in traditional oil supply routes.

Saudi Arabia is one of India’s major crude suppliers, and Aramco has accounted for around 9 per cent of India’s crude imports since the beginning of the current conflict, according to the report.

Why has Saudi oil supply been hit?

The disruption is linked to problems affecting crude movement from the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline has reportedly been shut following an attack. The pipeline is important because it allows Saudi Arabia to move crude towards its western ports without sending all shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

With the Strait of Hormuz also facing disruptions, Saudi Arabia has fewer options to move crude to international markets. This has made the supply situation more complicated for Indian refiners.

Oil prices cross USD 105 a barrel

The biggest concern for Indian refiners is not simply finding alternative crude. It is the higher price they may have to pay for replacement supplies. Brent crude climbed to around USD 108 a barrel on Wednesday and continued to trade above USD 105.

Indian refiners can buy crude from other producers, but replacing Saudi supplies could become more expensive while international oil prices remain elevated.

Refiners are also facing higher tanker and freight costs, further increasing the cost of importing crude.

Russian oil also less attractive

Another challenge is the changing price of Russian crude. Discounts on Russian oil have reportedly narrowed or disappeared, reducing the price advantage that made the supply attractive to Indian refiners.

As a result, Indian companies may have to look for crude from a wider group of suppliers and different regions.

That could push up the overall cost of crude procurement.

Saudi oil could still reach India through spot market

The supply halt does not mean Saudi crude has completely disappeared from the market. According to the ET report, Saudi Aramco is still selling some crude cargoes in the spot market to traders. Some of these shipments could eventually reach Indian refiners, including through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, spot purchases can be less predictable and may not offer the same pricing or supply certainty as long-term contracts.

What does it mean for India?

The disruption comes at a crucial time for Indian refiners, which depend heavily on imported crude to meet domestic fuel demand. If crude prices and transportation costs remain high, refining companies could face pressure on their margins. They may need to change the type of crude they process, search for new suppliers and rely more on spot cargoes.

The impact will largely depend on how long the disruption continues and how quickly normal oil movement through the Gulf region resumes.

If the supply problems continue for an extended period, India could also face a higher overall oil import bill, particularly if refiners have to purchase replacement crude at significantly higher prices.