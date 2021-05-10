New Delhi: Going out these days have become difficult due to Covid pandemic situation and stringent measures like Lockdown put in place by respective authorities. Bank customers are experiencing difficulties to reach out to nearby branches. State Bank of India is offering a relief to its customers in this situation. Also Read - BTS Butter: Boys Flaunt Their New Hair Colour In This New Photo Teaser

SBI customers, who are seeking to transfer their bank account from one branch to another branch, can do so online. SBI customers will no longer need to venture out in order to transfer bank accounts from one branch to another. "If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back," State Bank of India tweeted.

State Bank of India customers can use SBI YONO App, YONO Lite App and the bank's official portal to transfer their accounts from one branch to another. "Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe," SBI tweeted.

If you need help in transferring your account from one branch to another, then SBI has got your back. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and OnlineSBI from the comfort of your homes and bank safe.#SBIAapkeSaath​ #StayStrongIndia​ #YONOSBI​ #YONOLite​ #OnlineSBI​ #BankSafe pic.twitter.com/WlW8bb8aBG — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 7, 2021

“Need to transfer your account from one branch to another? Thik twice before visiting the branch. Use YONO SBI, YONO Lite and Online SBI to bank safely from home,” State Bank of India said in a statement.