New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to stay alert of cyber fraud. SBI customers, who have opted for Internet Banking, Phone Banking, and SMS Banking, must remain alert about cyber security and safety. SBI customers have been advised to stay vigilant about fraudsters and not to share valuable details.

"We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source," SBI said in a tweet.

1. State Bank of India has advised its customers not to share credentials like Date of Birth, Debit Card Number, Internet Banking User ID and Password, Debit Card PIN, CVV, and OTP etc.

2. SBI advised its customers to beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, Government office, Police, KYC Authority.

3. SBI has asked its customers not to download any mobile app based on telephone calls or emails from unknown source.

4. State Bank of India has asked its customers to avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

5. SBI has told its customers not to respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs, and other social media.

“Your safety is in your hands, stay safe. Stay Secure,” SBI said.

The eastern states in the country are witnessing high levels of digital frauds or UPI scams (41 per cent) via payment apps and online marketplaces. According to TrustCheckr, a fraud data insights and analytics startup, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are facing top frauds in KYC, fake cash-back, frauds through digital wallets, fake-selling, QR codes, UPI phishing, lottery scams and financial fraud on social media, an IANS report said.

The top scamsters are from Patna, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Meerut for one of the top payment apps (at 15 per cent) and most QR Code scams originate from Assam, accounting for 20 per cent of the total distribution. “Top cities where fraudster syndicates are active are Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Patna, Chandigarh, Meerut,” IANS report said.