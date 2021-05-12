New Delhi: Cyber crimes and phishing scams have menace these days and one must remain aware of these frauds. It becomes absolutely paramount for bank customers to protect their accounts and other details from cyber-attacks and phishing scams. Also Read - Rajinikanth Returns Home After Completing Annaatthe Shooting, Wife Latha Welcomes Him With Traditional Aarti

State Bank of India (SBI) is helping its customers fight and report about phishing scams. "Let's fight phishing together! We need to get one step ahead of cyber-criminals by knowing how they operate," SBI tweeted.

What is Phishing?

Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information or data by impersonating oneself as a trustworthy entity in a digital communication. Today phishing happens over email, phone, social media, matrimonial portals etc with various approaches and strategies, SBI said.

Here are the Common Phishing Scams in India

1. Credit card or banking phishing scams.

2. OTP or banking phishing scams.

3. Fake government schemes’ website.

4. Documents or cloud phishing scams.

5. Fake job phishing scams.

6. Lottery Phishing scams.

7. Fake Government body emails.

8. Events phishing such as sporting events, popular concerts.

Let’s fight phishing together!

However, you can fight back phishing scams. If you come across any such illegal activities, you need to report them to local police authorities.

You can also register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.