New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued two customer care numbers which it says will provide emergency banking services. In order to provide contactless services to its customers, SBI has issued two toll free contact numbers. As Covid cases are rising and lockdown is announced in several places, it has become difficult for customers to visit nearby branches for banking services. Also Read - Complete Lockdown Imposed in Kerala From May 8 to May 16 - Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

Hence, SBI has issued two toll free numbers 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800. State Bank of India customers can avail hassle-free services by using these two toll free numbers. SBI has encouraged its customers to remain in their homes and stay safe amidst the Covid pandemic. Also Read - IPL 2021: Bubble Still Safe Despite Covid Positve Cases, Feels David Miller

“Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800,” State Bank of India has tweeted. Also Read - Myanmar Military Coup: Myanmar Junta Bans Satellite TV, Restricts Internet, Media

SBI customers can avail a number of services through your registered mobile number.

SBI customers can call at toll free numbers 1800 112 211 and 1800 425 3800 to check their account balance.

They can also check last last five transactions at IVR.

SBI customers can also check balance and last 5 transactions through SMS via above-mentioned numbers.

SBI customers can request for blocking and re-issuance of ATM card.

SBI customers can generate ATM or Green PIN.

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.

Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #TollFree pic.twitter.com/tRmKnOahfZ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 5, 2021

SBI customers can apply for issue of new ATM card after blocking of old ATM card.