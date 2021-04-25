New Delhi: Are you getting phone calls offering medicines? If you are, then State Bank of India (SBI) has an important notice for you. The SBI has asked its customers to verify and then make any payment, if required. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Photographer Has Got a Raise Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2021, Here's Why

India is witnessing second wave of Covid cases, and demand for medicines are quite high. The onslaught of Covid has affected the treatment for other diseases very badly. In this scenario, it has come to the notice of State Bank of India that fraudsters have been trying to hoax people by offering medicines. The SBI has asked its customers to remain alert about such phone calls and don't fall prey by making any payment.

"Stay Safe from Covid and Fraudsters! It has come to our notice that fraudsters are attempting to lure people by offering life saving and other medicines while asking them to transfer money in their bank account," State Bank of India (SBI) tweeted.

Please ensure to verify the authenticity of the beneficiary you are dealing with before making any payment. pic.twitter.com/ilFFyseglP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 23, 2021

“We advise people to verify these claims and take informed decisions. Stay alert, stay safe,” SBI tweeted. “Please ensure to verify the authenticity of the beneficiary you are dealing with before making any payment,” State Bank of India stated.