New Delhi: Reached ATM but forgot to take Debit Card? State Bank of India (SBI) customers are eligible to withdraw cash from ATM without a physical debit card by availing Yono Cash facility. Apart from this, SBI customers can also do cardless shopping and secured Two-factor authentication."Withdraw cash from any SBI ATM without your Debit Card. You got Yono Cash! Simple, Fast, Secure. Safe Bhi Sahi Bhi," SBI tweeted.

Yono cash on SBI Yono App provides the State Bank of India customers with an opportunity to withdraw money from SM ATM with transaction of Rs 20,000.

SBI Yono cash eliminates most of the risks associated with physical cards like no risk of shoulder surfing, no card trapping, no card skimming risk, no lost card or pin as the PIN is generated dynamically for every transaction, State Bank of India stated.

SBI customers can collect money from any SBI merchant POS with a transaction limit of Rs 2,000 per day.

How To Withdraw Cash From SBI ATM Without State Bank of India Debit Card?

The SBI customers needs to login to the YONO platform on the portal and App. SBI customers use the YONO Cash feature to generate a reference number and create a dynamic PIN for the cash withdrawal.

State Bank of India Customer can then use the same to complete the transaction and withdraw or obtain the cash from any of the channels i.e. ATM, POS terminal or Customer Service Points (CSP).