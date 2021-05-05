New Delhi: Bank frauds and cyber frauds have become common these days. The more we are into online mode of banking, the greater the threat is. Fraudsters are constantly trying to utilize the loopholes and cheat you. It’s high time that bank customers remain alert and safeguard their accounts from this menace. State Bank of India customers don’t need to worry as the SBI has come up with ways to secure your account. Also Read - Subramanian Swamy: PM Modi Should Make Nitin Gadkari in Charge Of War Against Covid

SBI has advised its customers remain alert of fraudsters by not sharing sensitive details and download any app from unknown source. "We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source," State Bank of India alerted its customers in a tweet.

SBI has advised its customers to follow a few norms so that they don't fall prey to fraudsters.

Do not share your credentials like Date of Birth, Debit card number, Internet Bank User ID or password, debit card pin, CVV, OTP and other key details. SBI customers must remain beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from State Bank of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), government office, police and KYC authority. SBI customers must not download any mobile app based on telephone calls or emails from unknown source. SBI customers must avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources. State Bank of India customers must nor respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.

“Your safety is in your hands. Stay Safe. Stay Secure,” State Bank of India has said in a statement.