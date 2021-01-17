New Delhi: India’s largest public sector bank, The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers to beware and take precautions against the increasing cases of online fraud. Issuing an alert through a video on Twitter, the bank put out a warning that there have been many incidents in the recent past where fraudsters called people in the name of KYC verification and churned out personal information from them. Also Read - Online Fraud: Downloading App Costs Bengal Scientist Rs 2 Lakh

SBI Alerts Customers Against Online Fraud

In a video released by SBI on Twitter, the bank alerted customers and said, "Protect yourself from fraudulent calls or messages requesting KYC verification. The fraudster makes a phone call or sends a text message pretending to be a bank/company representative to get your personal details. Report such cases: cybercrime.gov.in."

How to know if it’s fraud?

The SBI said that most of the cases in the past have been where a person calls an SBI customer pretending to ask details for KYC verification. Such a person will ask for an OTP or Aadhaar card details. SBI warned that such calls are fake and customers should beware of them.

Tips to avoid KYC fraud:

1. NEVER share your OTP with anyone else

2. Avoid remote access applications

3. DO NOT share copy of Aadhaar with a stranger

4. Keep all your details updated like contact information updated with your bank

5. Change password from time to time

6. NEVER share mobile number or any confidential data with a stranger

7. DO NOT click on any link without verifying

How to report fraud?

The SBI mentioned its toll-free customer care numbers in the video. In case of a fraudulent call or message, customers should report the incident by calling at 18004253800 or 1800112211. They should also immediately file a report with the cyber crime department.